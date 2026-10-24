IMD warns of heavy rainfall in several states next week
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in several states. A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26. The system will move toward North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts around October 28. It is expected to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, with impacts also felt in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh.
Regional forecasts
Heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on October 25-26. Heavy rainfall is also likely in these regions from October 27-29.
In Kerala, orange alerts have been issued for 12 districts on Sunday due to expected very heavy rainfall. Yellow alerts are also in place for Kannur and Kasaragod on the same day.
Upcoming weather
Rainfall likely in North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha
The Bay of Bengal system is expected to move toward North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts around October 28.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places over North Andhra Pradesh on October 27, with extremely heavy rainfall possible at isolated places.
In Odisha, rainfall activity is expected to commence along the coast on October 26 under the influence of this system.
Fishermen advisory
Fishermen warned against venturing into sea
The IMD has advised fishermen against venturing into the east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal till October 25.
They should also avoid west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal from October 26-29 due to rough sea conditions.
The period from October to December is favorable for cyclone formation over the Bay of Bengal.
The current low-pressure system is likely to intensify into a depression on October 24, a deep depression on October 25, and a cyclonic storm on October 26.