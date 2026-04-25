Weather department issues yellow alert in Himachal Pradesh for thunderstorms

Rain in Himachal through April 30

Rain and wet spell are expected across the state through April 30.

While there hasn't been much rain lately, just tiny amounts in places like Sangla (0.4mm) and Kalpa (0.1mm), the Shimla Meteorological Centre says.

Temperatures are all over the place too: Kukumseri is chilly at night (5.8 degrees Celsius), but Una is seriously heating up with daytime highs of 41.4 degrees Celsius.