Weather office issues orange alert in Himachal Pradesh July 2-3

Kangra and Mandi likely heavy rain

Kangra and Mandi are likely to get heavy to very heavy rain both days, while Kullu, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur could see downpours on July 3.

Murari Devi topped the rainfall charts with 63.6mm in the last day.

For those keeping track of temperatures: Kukumseri was chilly at just 8.3 Celsius, but Una saw a hot 36 Celsius, so it's been quite a weather mix!