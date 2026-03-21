Weather update: Northern, eastern India to see more clouds

Foggy mornings in Bihar, UP

Cloudy skies and patchy rain mean cooler vibes for some, but there's also a heads-up for foggy mornings in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, so watch out if you're heading out early.

Daytime temperatures are set to climb across much of northern and central India (expect daytime maximums to rise by about 2-5°C; around 30°C on average), so staying hydrated is smart.

Down south, light rain might pop up along coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala, but Tamil Nadu and Telangana stay mostly dry.