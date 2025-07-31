Weather update: Orange alert for heavy rain in Rajasthan, Assam
Heads up—IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy rain in Rajasthan and Assam today, Thursday.
States like Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh are also on watch.
Delhi's been getting showers too, but there aren't any major warnings for the next five days.
Rainfall expected in Delhi today
Delhi can expect cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and some thunder—temps will stay between 23°C and 32°C.
East Rajasthan is in for very heavy rainfall today, Thursday. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh should brace for similar conditions through early August.
In the Northeast (think Assam and Meghalaya), heavy thundershowers are set to stick around until August 1.
Central and South India will see bursts of rain plus gusty winds up to 50km/h over the next few days—so keep your umbrellas handy!