Mohali man robbed at gunpoint; car used in similar robbery
Retired Colonel Gurjeet Singh was robbed at gunpoint during his evening dog walk in Mohali's Aerocity Block-C on July 20.
A black Honda City pulled up, and after asking for directions, one man pointed a pistol at Singh and demanded his gold bracelet and iPhone.
Two others waited in the car, which sped off toward Amity University right after.
Police believe both incidents might be linked
Singh later tracked his stolen iPhone to bushes about two kilometers away.
He noticed the car had an "MH" plate partly covered with mud and two small UK flags on the dashboard—details he recognized from a similar armed robbery nearby on July 9.
Police registered a case on July 29 under robbery and illegal firearms laws, are checking CCTV footage, and believe both incidents might be linked.
The search for suspects continues as police work to prevent more such crimes.