Woman caught smuggling ₹14cr marijuana at Hyderabad airport
A woman was nabbed at Hyderabad's airport early Wednesday after NCB officials, acting on a tip-off, found 40.2kg of hydroponic marijuana in her luggage.
She'd just flown in from Dubai, and the stash is valued at a whopping ₹14 crore on the illegal market.
NCB is now tracking others involved in the racket
Turns out, she picked up the high-grade cannabis in Bangkok and took a detour via Dubai to dodge security checks.
She was waiting in Hyderabad for her contacts, who were supposed to move the drugs to Mumbai.
Now, NCB is tracking down others involved as part of the ongoing investigation.