Malegaon blast case verdict today; 7 accused were out on bail

Case saw multiple agencies involved

Seven accused—including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Army officer Lt Col Prasad Purohit—were charged with murder, conspiracy, and terrorism-related offenses. All are currently out on bail.

The case saw multiple agencies involved: first Maharashtra's ATS, then the NIA took over in 2011.

After examining 323 witnesses across years of hearings, this became India's first terror trial involving alleged Hindu extremists.

The prosecution claims RDX for the blast was sourced from Jammu & Kashmir and stored by Purohit.

Today's verdict closes one of the country's longest-running terror cases.