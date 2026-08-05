Weeklong rain eases in Ernakulam as rivers remain below warnings
India
After nearly a week of nonstop rain, things are calming down in Kerala's Ernakulam district.
The heavy showers had disrupted daily life in places like Muvattupuzha and Kothamangalam, but as of Wednesday, no major incidents were reported, and the water levels in local rivers stayed safely below warning marks.
IMD issues yellow alert in Ernakulam
The India Meteorological Department has still issued a yellow alert for the district, so people are being asked to stay alert with more rain possible.
On the bright side, people who had been staying in relief camps are heading home as conditions improve.
Kochi's mayor also pointed out that pre-monsoon cleaning helped prevent big waterlogging issues in the city this time around.