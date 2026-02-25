'Welcome, Modi': Jerusalem Post greets Indian PM's visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to arrive in Israel for a quick two-day visit, and the local media rolled out a warm welcome—think "Welcome, Modi" splashed across the Jerusalem Post and even carried the word "Namaste" alongside Hebrew text.
This is his second time here since 2017, with the Jerusalem Post using the subheading "Two ancient nations open a new chapter."
What Modi's Israel visit entails
Modi was scheduled to have a one-on-one meeting with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and to address the Knesset—the first Indian prime minister to do so.
He's also set to visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial and meet President Isaac Herzog.
India-Israel relations on the rise
Beyond photo ops, Modi and Netanyahu are talking serious business: strengthening ties in defense, tech, agriculture, water management—you name it.
There's even talk of building a regional alliance with India, Israel, Arab nations, and African countries to tackle shared challenges.
For anyone interested in global politics or how old friendships can shape new alliances, this is one to watch.