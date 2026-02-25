'Welcome, Modi': Jerusalem Post greets Indian PM's visit India Feb 25, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to arrive in Israel for a quick two-day visit, and the local media rolled out a warm welcome—think "Welcome, Modi" splashed across the Jerusalem Post and even carried the word "Namaste" alongside Hebrew text.

This is his second time here since 2017, with the Jerusalem Post using the subheading "Two ancient nations open a new chapter."