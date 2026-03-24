West Asia conflict could affect India: PM Modi
India
Prime Minister Modi has warned that the conflict in West Asia could spill over and threaten India's internal security (think coastal areas, borders, and even cyberspace).
He assured Parliament that security and law-and-order agencies were in a state of high alert to detect and avert such designs.
Government is working to ensure things like LPG supply are
This isn't just about politics: it could affect everyday life.
The government is keeping an eye on things like the LPG supply chain and the safety of Indians repatriated from the region.
Officials are working to keep supplies steady and stop panic or fake news (kind of like how everyone had to pull together during COVID-19).