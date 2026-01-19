West Bengal: 75-year-old man arrested for double murder over black magic suspicion
India
In Nadia district, West Bengal, 75-year-old Ananta Biswas was arrested after allegedly killing his daughter-in-law and her mother. He believed they were behind his wife's death through black magic.
The attack happened early January 19 in Ashutoshpur village.
What happened and where things stand
Shilpa Biswas (24) and her mother Swapna Mondal (56) were reportedly attacked with an ax while sleeping at home—Mondal was there for funeral rituals after Biswas's wife passed away.
Biswas's son returned from the market to find both women dead and called neighbors for help.
Police soon arrived, recovered a bloodstained ax from the house, and took Ananta Biswas into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.