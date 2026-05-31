West Bengal announces centralized health control room in Kolkata
India
West Bengal just announced a new centralized control room at Swasthya Bhawan, Kolkata, aiming to make public health care smoother and faster.
This hub will keep tabs on bed availability, doctor monitoring, and patient services in real time, so families won't have to run from hospital to hospital searching for admissions.
Control room to enable digital tracking
The control room will connect district hospitals, medical colleges, and government facilities more efficiently.
With digital tracking and streamlined referrals (especially during shortages), officials expect fewer delays in getting patients admitted or treated.