West Bengal announces ₹2,500cr+ tourism infrastructure investment under new policy

Out of the total investment, ₹500 crore is set aside for 2026-27 projects. The plan includes building a hospitality institute to train local talent.

The government also wants tourism here to be sustainable and tech-driven, plus there's an extra push for cultural heritage spots.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat summed it up: tourism currently contributes slightly less than 6% to India's GDP and the government's objective is to raise this to 7% in the next five years and 10% by 2047.