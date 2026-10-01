West Bengal announces ₹2,500cr+ tourism infrastructure investment under new policy
West Bengal just announced over ₹2,500 crore in direct infrastructure investment to upgrade its tourism scene, aiming to make the state's destinations more accessible and appealing worldwide.
Tourism Minister Shankar Ghosh shared the news at a major summit, saying this move is part of a new policy set to roll out before Durga Puja.
West Bengal allocates ₹500cr for 2026-27
Out of the total investment, ₹500 crore is set aside for 2026-27 projects. The plan includes building a hospitality institute to train local talent.
The government also wants tourism here to be sustainable and tech-driven, plus there's an extra push for cultural heritage spots.
Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat summed it up: tourism currently contributes slightly less than 6% to India's GDP and the government's objective is to raise this to 7% in the next five years and 10% by 2047.