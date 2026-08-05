West Bengal approves land for Chalsa-Naxak rail near India-China-Bhutan tri-junction
India
West Bengal just approved land for a long-delayed railway line connecting Chalsa-Naxak, close to the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction.
This project was stuck since 2019 but is now back on track, aiming to make travel easier in a pretty strategic spot.
Railways allocates ₹272cr for 17-km stretch
With the state's green signal, work can finally begin.
Good news for anyone traveling through Jhaldhaka, Bindu, or Todey Tangta. The Ministry of Railways has set aside ₹272 crore for a key 17-km stretch. Plus, the route will boost tourism and connect remote areas near Doklam.
A joint survey by the railways and Bengal forest department is planned after the monsoon season.