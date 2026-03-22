West Bengal BLO dies of stress-related heart attack during elections
Utpal Thakur, a 54-year-old para-teacher and booth-level officer (BLO) in Malda, West Bengal, died of a heart attack on March 21.
His family says the intense pressure from handling the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, especially with 110 voters at his booth under review, left him overwhelmed by constant queries.
Now, his wife is asking the government for financial support to help their family cope.
Thakur's story highlights the human cost of election management
Managing elections isn't just paperwork: it can be seriously stressful for ground staff.
Thakur's story highlights how big changes to West Bengal's voter list (over 63 lakh names deleted since November) are affecting real people behind the scenes.
With around 60 lakh voters still under review and only about 15 days left for claims or objections, it's a reminder that election updates impact both officials and everyday families.