West Bengal BLO dies of stress-related heart attack during elections India Mar 22, 2026

Utpal Thakur, a 54-year-old para-teacher and booth-level officer (BLO) in Malda, West Bengal, died of a heart attack on March 21.

His family says the intense pressure from handling the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, especially with 110 voters at his booth under review, left him overwhelmed by constant queries.

Now, his wife is asking the government for financial support to help their family cope.