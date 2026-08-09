West Bengal Chief Minister announces ₹10,000 monthly for 325 people
India
West Bengal's Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a monthly pension of ₹10,000 for 325 people under 'Paschimbanga Loktantra Senani Samman.'
The announcement came on the Quit India Movement anniversary, a nod to those who stood up for democracy.
Suvendu Adhikari labels protesters 'brave soldiers'
Adhikari described these protesters as "brave soldiers" who suffered to protect democratic values, saying the new BJP-led government is built on their ideals.
He also honored freedom fighters inspired by Gandhi's "Do or Die" call and pointed out that similar pension schemes are running in other BJP-ruled states.