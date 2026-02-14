West Bengal: Election official kills extramarital partner's husband, arrested
In North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, Booth Level Officer Rizwan Hasan Mondal (Montu) was arrested for allegedly murdering Nasir Ali, the husband of the woman he was having an affair with.
On February 9, Mondal reportedly lured Ali out by pretending to be an election official and asking him to bring ID documents.
After Ali left home and didn't return, his family filed a missing person report.
Ali's wife demands strict punishment for accused
Police found Ali's motorcycle and shoes in a canal the following day.
Soon after, they discovered dismembered body parts packed in three bags—though the victim's head is still missing.
Mondal and an accomplice were arrested on February 13 and sent to five-day custody for further investigation.
Ali's wife described Mondal as her husband's friend and has demanded strict punishment for those responsible.
The search continues for more evidence and answers.