West Bengal: Election official kills extramarital partner's husband, arrested

Ali's wife demands strict punishment for accused

Police found Ali's motorcycle and shoes in a canal the following day.

Soon after, they discovered dismembered body parts packed in three bags—though the victim's head is still missing.

Mondal and an accomplice were arrested on February 13 and sent to five-day custody for further investigation.

Ali's wife described Mondal as her husband's friend and has demanded strict punishment for those responsible.

The search continues for more evidence and answers.