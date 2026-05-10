West Bengal elections trigger domestic workers' wage surge in Noida

Noida resident reports 'unofficial cartel' claim

One resident shared on X that the new domestic workers formed an "unofficial cartel," warning they'd leave unless paid more.

When the West Bengal workers returned, they accepted these higher wages too, making the pay hike permanent.

The story has gone viral online, with some people suggesting gadgets like robotic vacuums as alternatives, while others debate if this wage jump is fair or needs regulation.

It has sparked fresh conversations about how urban homes manage rising labor costs.