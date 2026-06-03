West Bengal gives BSF 32 acres for India-Bangladesh fencing

Dilip Ghosh reports land transfer proposals

According to panchayat minister Dilip Ghosh, a proposal was placed to transfer 1.53 acres in Malda, Murshidabad, and Cooch Behar for permanent border outposts, while another chunk is a proposal to transfer 12.72 acres at 11 locations in Uttar Dinajpur for fencing work.

Plus, the cabinet considered a proposal to transfer 20 acres at Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri to the forest department for the Sevak-Rangpo railway line project, so it's not just about borders but also improving local infrastructure.