West Bengal hospitals observe 2-minute silence for R.G. Kar doctor
India
On Sunday, government hospitals across West Bengal held a two-minute silence, remembering the doctor from R.G. Kar Medical College who was raped and murdered two years ago.
State's Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee and senior officials joined the solemn tribute at Swasthya Bhavan in Salt Lake.
Junior doctors demand justice in Chitpur
Junior doctors marked the day by holding a clinic for underprivileged people at Chitpur in north Kolkata and called again for justice.
Security at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital was tightened after the 2024 incident, with paramilitary forces deployed on Supreme Court orders.
Sanjay Roy is serving a life sentence for the crime, but CBI investigations are still ongoing to find out if others were involved.