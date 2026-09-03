West Bengal inspectors find around 500kg stale chicken, prawns
Just before Durga Puja, food safety officials in West Bengal have been busy cracking down on unsafe food.
In a recent raid, they found around 500kg of stale raw chicken and prawns at Big Boss restaurant in Tangra, which got shut down on the spot.
Inspectors also seized 40kg of decomposed meat from Baduria in North 24 Parganas.
Suvendu Adhikari launches Food Safety Week
These checks are part of Food Safety Week (September 1-8), kicked off by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
Inspections across Hooghly, Shaktigarh, and East Midnapore uncovered everything from gulaal (color powder) being used in sweets to unsanitary kitchens and poor storage at local dhabas.
The government says it's taking a "zero tolerance" approach: one license has been canceled and one notice sent out in separate inspections to keep festival food safe for everyone.