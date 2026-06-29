West Bengal introduces Goonda Bill to detain suspected repeat offenders
India
West Bengal just introduced the Goonda Bill, a new law designed to crack down on repeat offenders and organized crime.
The bill gives authorities more power to detain people before trouble starts, hoping to keep public order and make communities feel safer.
Those labeled goondas face preemptive action
Instead of waiting for crimes to happen, this bill lets officials step in early if someone is known for causing problems: think gang leaders, syndicate members, or anyone repeatedly involved in illegal acts like mining or wildlife offenses.
If you're labeled a goonda, you could face action even before things escalate, with the goal of stopping big disruptions before they begin.