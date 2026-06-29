West Bengal introduces Uniform Civil Code bill standardizing family laws
India
West Bengal just rolled out a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill, aiming to replace separate personal laws with one common set for all religions.
If passed, it would standardize rules around marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, and succession, so everyone plays by the same book.
UCC pitched as gender equality reform
The UCC is pitched as a big step toward gender equality and social justice: no more different rules based on religion or gender when it comes to family matters.
For context: other states like Uttarakhand and Gujarat have already introduced their own versions of the UCC in recent years, each adapting the idea in their own way.