West Bengal launches 7th Pay Commission, free busses for women
India
Big changes in West Bengal: The new BJP government, led by Suvendu Adhikari, just rolled out the seventh Pay Commission for state employees to help close the pay gap with central government workers.
And starting June 1, all women in West Bengal can ride government busses for free, a move that's likely to make daily commutes a lot easier.
Annapurna Bhandar doubles women's aid
The cabinet has swapped out the old Lakshmi Bhandar scheme for Annapurna Bhandar, doubling monthly support for eligible women from ₹1,500 to ₹3,000.
They're also bringing in pending central schemes right away and have ended religion-based incentives.
All these steps are part of the BJP's push to keep its campaign promises after taking over from TMC.