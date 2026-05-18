West Bengal launches 7th Pay Commission, free busses for women

Annapurna Bhandar doubles women's aid

The cabinet has swapped out the old Lakshmi Bhandar scheme for Annapurna Bhandar, doubling monthly support for eligible women from ₹1,500 to ₹3,000.

They're also bringing in pending central schemes right away and have ended religion-based incentives.

All these steps are part of the BJP's push to keep its campaign promises after taking over from TMC.