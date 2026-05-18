West Bengal launches Annapurna: ₹3,000 monthly for eligible women India May 18, 2026

Big changes are coming to West Bengal: starting June 1, eligible women will get ₹3,000 every month through the new Annapurna scheme. Plus, all women can travel for free on state-run busses.

State minister Agnimitra Paul also shared that women applying for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those appearing before voter roll tribunals will be included in the Annapurna scheme.