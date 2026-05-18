West Bengal launches Annapurna: ₹3,000 monthly for eligible women
Big changes are coming to West Bengal: starting June 1, eligible women will get ₹3,000 every month through the new Annapurna scheme. Plus, all women can travel for free on state-run busses.
State minister Agnimitra Paul also shared that women applying for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those appearing before voter roll tribunals will be included in the Annapurna scheme.
West Bengal cabinet ends religion aid
The cabinet decided to end government aid based on religious categories from June, aiming for equal treatment across communities.
They are also scrapping the state's Other Backward Classes (OBC) list following a Calcutta High Court judgment and setting up an inquiry panel to determine quota eligibility.
On top of that, a seventh State Pay Commission is in the works to review salaries for government staff and educators.