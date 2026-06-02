West Bengal launches Annapurna scheme doubling monthly aid to ₹3,000

West Bengal women eligible, Aadhaar DBT

Women aged 25-60 living in West Bengal can apply, as long as they aren't paying income tax or working as regular government staff, women receiving regular government pensions, employees of statutory bodies, panchayats, municipalities, local authorities, government-aided educational institutions, or women whose names were removed from the State Identification Register.

The money goes straight to your Aadhaar-linked bank account via DBT.

Plus, there's more good news: women and girls now get to ride all state-run busses for free, making daily travel and access to opportunities a bit easier.