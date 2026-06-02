West Bengal launches Annapurna scheme doubling monthly aid to ₹3,000
Big update for women in West Bengal: the state just launched the Annapurna Scheme, which doubles the monthly aid to ₹3,000 for eligible women from low and middle-income families.
This kicks in from June 1, 2026, replacing the old Lakshmir Bhandar program that offered ₹1,500 a month.
West Bengal women eligible, Aadhaar DBT
Women aged 25-60 living in West Bengal can apply, as long as they aren't paying income tax or working as regular government staff, women receiving regular government pensions, employees of statutory bodies, panchayats, municipalities, local authorities, government-aided educational institutions, or women whose names were removed from the State Identification Register.
The money goes straight to your Aadhaar-linked bank account via DBT.
Plus, there's more good news: women and girls now get to ride all state-run busses for free, making daily travel and access to opportunities a bit easier.