West Bengal man dies after nebulizer stops working during storm
India
A severe storm in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, caused a major power outage at night, leading to the death of Gokul Das.
He relied on a nebulizer for his breathing issues, but when the electricity went out, it stopped working.
His family tried to get him help but couldn't reach the hospital in time.
Storm uproots trees, brings down power lines
The storm didn't just knock out power: it also damaged buildings, uprooted trees, and brought down power lines across Jalpaiguri Sadar and Rajganj.
Farmers have expressed concern that heavy rain and strong winds could seriously damage crops.
Emergency crews are still working to clear debris and restore electricity in several areas.