West Bengal passes bills for detention and property damage liability India Jun 29, 2026

West Bengal just passed two big bills to crack down on organized crime and keep public order.

One bill lets authorities detain people for up to one year without trial if they're involved in serious anti-social activities like illegal mining or causing public fear.

The other bill makes anyone responsible for riots or violent protests pay up for damages to property, so if you mess things up, you're footing the bill.