West Bengal passes bills for detention and property damage liability
West Bengal just passed two big bills to crack down on organized crime and keep public order.
One bill lets authorities detain people for up to one year without trial if they're involved in serious anti-social activities like illegal mining or causing public fear.
The other bill makes anyone responsible for riots or violent protests pay up for damages to property, so if you mess things up, you're footing the bill.
Claims Commission to adjudicate riot claims
District magistrates and senior police can now restrict goondas and seize assets tied to crime.
There's also a new Claims Commission that checks damage claims after riots; organizers, financiers, and instigators can be held financially liable.
If your stuff gets damaged during unrest, you have three years to file a claim, and whatever the Commission decides is final.