West Bengal Police find ₹500 notes near Baduria TMC

Earlier raids uncovered 80L, government tarpaulins

Turns out, this isn't the first time things have looked shady: earlier searches uncovered nearly ₹80 lakh in cash and thousands of government tarpaulins meant for disaster relief, all during raids at multiple locations linked to Bhattacharya.

Locals say they noticed late-night activity, vans moving goods, and even people burning documents.

Now, there are big questions about where aid supplies were really going, who was benefiting from it all.