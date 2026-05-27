West Bengal Police find ₹500 notes near Baduria TMC
West Bengal Police just dug up four bags stuffed with ₹500 notes, with the amount still being counted, preliminary estimates suggest it could run into crores, from a spot near the Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Baduria.
This surprise find came after a tip-off and follows the recent arrest of Baduria Municipality chairman Dipankar Bhattacharya over alleged corruption.
Earlier raids uncovered 80L, government tarpaulins
Turns out, this isn't the first time things have looked shady: earlier searches uncovered nearly ₹80 lakh in cash and thousands of government tarpaulins meant for disaster relief, all during raids at multiple locations linked to Bhattacharya.
Locals say they noticed late-night activity, vans moving goods, and even people burning documents.
Now, there are big questions about where aid supplies were really going, who was benefiting from it all.