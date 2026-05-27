West Bengal police parade semi-nude criminals in Howrah encouraging reporting

Akash Singh and Shaheen Molla paraded

High-profile names like Akash Singh ("Don") and Shaheen Molla were paraded after their court appearances, heads shaved, dressed only in vests and underwear, as police recreated scenes of their alleged crimes.

Even a local TMC leader faced the same treatment.

Residents are speaking more openly, with more people now coming forward to speak up about illegal activities in their areas.