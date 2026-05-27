West Bengal police parade semi-nude criminals in Howrah encouraging reporting
India
West Bengal Police is now parading arrested criminals semi-nude through neighborhoods in Howrah, hoping to help locals feel safer and encourage them to report crimes.
This bold move started after the BJP came to power and is meant to send a strong message: crime won't be tolerated, and people shouldn't have to live in fear.
Akash Singh and Shaheen Molla paraded
High-profile names like Akash Singh ("Don") and Shaheen Molla were paraded after their court appearances, heads shaved, dressed only in vests and underwear, as police recreated scenes of their alleged crimes.
Even a local TMC leader faced the same treatment.
Residents are speaking more openly, with more people now coming forward to speak up about illegal activities in their areas.