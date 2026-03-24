West Bengal polls: 2,400 CAPF teams to ensure smooth voting

Measures to ensure peaceful elections

West Bengal elections have a history of tension and violence. This massive security push is meant to reassure voters and prevent trouble.

CAPF teams will guard booths, check areas for issues, and respond fast if anything goes wrong.

The ECI is also cracking down on illegal activities by asking police for reports on weapons and past offenders.

By keeping things transparent (for example, photographing polling officials and CAPF jawans to record who is posted at each booth) and refusing any local "hospitality," officials hope to keep the process fair and peaceful for everyone involved.