West Bengal polls: Election Commission using AI, deploying 2.4L CAPF
Big security plans are in place for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections on April 23 and 29.
The Election Commission will use AI-powered surveillance at polling stations to keep an eye on over 6.8 crore registered voters across all 294 constituencies, aiming for peaceful, fair voting after past incidents of violence.
To help keep things calm, about 2.4 lakh CAPF/paramilitary personnel will be deployed during both phases.
Over 8,000 polling stations tagged 'super-sensitive'
More than 8,000 polling stations are tagged as "super-sensitive," so they will get extra protection, while another 55 constituencies will be closely watched for spending violations.
After voting wraps up, around 200 CAPF companies will guard the EVM strong rooms and counting centers until results drop on May 4, hopefully giving everyone a little more trust in the process this time around.