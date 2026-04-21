West Bengal polls: Election Commission using AI, deploying 2.4L CAPF

Over 8,000 polling stations tagged 'super-sensitive'

More than 8,000 polling stations are tagged as "super-sensitive," so they will get extra protection, while another 55 constituencies will be closely watched for spending violations.

After voting wraps up, around 200 CAPF companies will guard the EVM strong rooms and counting centers until results drop on May 4, hopefully giving everyone a little more trust in the process this time around.