West Bengal raises upper age limits for government jobs
India
Looking to apply for a government job in West Bengal? Good news, the state has just raised the upper age limit.
Now, you can apply for Group A posts until 41 years old, Group B until 44 years old, and Group C and D posts up to 45 years old.
If a post already had a higher age limit, that stays the same.
Covers statutory bodies, govt companies, authorities
This update is not just for Public Service Commission (PSC) jobs: it covers roles in statutory bodies, government companies, and local authorities too.
The move comes after the BJP's historic win in the 2026 Assembly elections, which ended Mamata Banerjee's long rule and brought some big changes to how things are run in the state.