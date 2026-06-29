West Bengal sets OBC quota 7% drops 77 Muslim communities

BJP keeps 66 communities, Trinamool objects

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government kept 66 communities (including some Muslim groups like Ansari Momin and Fakir) but dropped others, aiming to stop fake certificates handed out during Trinamool Congress's time in power.

Trinamool Congress leaders aren't happy: they're calling the changes political and say it could hurt opportunities for Muslims in the state.

The debate over who gets counted as OBC is definitely not cooling down anytime soon.