West Bengal sets OBC quota 7% drops 77 Muslim communities
West Bengal updated its Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation laws, cutting 77 Muslim communities from the list and lowering the quota from 10% to 7%.
This move follows a Calcutta High Court order that called for stricter standards in deciding who qualifies as OBC.
Minister Gourishankar Ghosh says it is all about following the court's rules and making sure the system is fair.
BJP keeps 66 communities, Trinamool objects
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government kept 66 communities (including some Muslim groups like Ansari Momin and Fakir) but dropped others, aiming to stop fake certificates handed out during Trinamool Congress's time in power.
Trinamool Congress leaders aren't happy: they're calling the changes political and say it could hurt opportunities for Muslims in the state.
The debate over who gets counted as OBC is definitely not cooling down anytime soon.