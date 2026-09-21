West Bengal state schools holiday, Assam calendar lists day off
India
Heads up: Schools in educational institutions under government control across West Bengal will be shut on Tuesday, September 22, for the Karam Puja festival.
The West Bengal government has officially declared a holiday for all state-run schools, and Assam's calendar also lists the day off right after Srimanta Sankardeva's Janmotsav.
Check school website or notices
If you're outside these states (like in Delhi-NCR), don't assume you have the day off.
School holidays can change depending on where you live and your school board's decisions.
Best bet: Check your school's latest notice or website so you don't accidentally miss class!