West Bengal STF arrests suspected Pakistani national in Bangaon
West Bengal's Special Task Force (STF) has arrested Rana Rauf, a suspected Pakistani national, in Bangaon, close to the India-Bangladesh border.
Authorities believe he entered India illegally via Nepal back in 2012 and had subsequently settled in West Bengal since then.
Acting on specific intelligence, the STF picked him up and is now digging into what he was up to.
Rana Rauf suspected of ISI ties
Officials think Rauf may have ties to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI, and suspect he was tracking Indian armed forces and train movements.
Investigators are checking if any information made its way out of India.
Another person from Topsia, who reportedly worked closely with Rauf, was also arrested this week.
Both are being questioned as part of a wider investigation still in progress.