West Bengal STF arrests suspected Pakistani spy Rana Rauf
India
A suspected Pakistani spy, Rana Rauf, has been arrested by West Bengal's Special Task Force.
Authorities say he slipped into India from Nepal and was gathering sensitive information about the Indian Army, BSF movements, and railway infrastructure and operations.
To blend in, Rauf created a fake identity in Kolkata under the name Wahf and got bogus Indian IDs. These have now been seized.
Rana Rauf attempted recruitment in Nepal
Investigators believe Rauf was not just spying: he was also trying to recruit Indians living in Nepal for his network, reporting directly to handlers linked to the ISI.
Another person linked to him has also been picked up.
Police are now digging into how far this network stretches and suspect Rauf planned to travel on to Pakistan via Bangladesh.