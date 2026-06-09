West Bengal to drop 'Dham' from Digha Jagannath temple India Jun 09, 2026

West Bengal is set to drop Dham from the name of the Jagannath temple in Digha after a suggestion from Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the move is about respecting Sanatana Dharma and the feelings of Hindus in both states.

He also reassured everyone that the temple will still host worship and the cultural center complex will remain as usual.