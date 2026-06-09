West Bengal to drop 'Dham' from Digha Jagannath temple
India
West Bengal is set to drop Dham from the name of the Jagannath temple in Digha after a suggestion from Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the move is about respecting Sanatana Dharma and the feelings of Hindus in both states.
He also reassured everyone that the temple will still host worship and the cultural center complex will remain as usual.
BJP, religious leaders oppose 'Dham' name
Since its opening in April 2025, this ₹250 crore temple, modeled after Puri's famous Jagannath temple, has faced pushback over its name.
Many BJP leaders and religious authorities felt using Dham was inappropriate and went against tradition, which led to calls for change.