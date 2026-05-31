West Bengal to launch Annapurna Yojana June 3, ₹3,000 transfers

Annapurna Yojana applications open June 1

Women aged 25 to 60 who are not permanent government employees receiving salaries or pensions can apply starting June 1.

The process runs for 90 days, with MLAs lending a hand ward by ward.

Yes, the application form is a bit long (12 pages), but officials will visit homes to help out.

You'll need documents like Aadhaar, voter ID, residence proof, bank details, and photos.

Once you've applied, you can check your status online or at your local municipal office.