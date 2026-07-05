West Bengal to make protesters pay triple for property damage
India
West Bengal is getting tough on protest vandalism: If you damage property during a riot or protest, you'll have to pay three times its value.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari says jail time is possible if industrial units are hit, and if fines aren't paid, your own property could be sold off.
The goal? Keep protests peaceful and protect businesses.
West Bengal passes detention, damage bills
The state just passed two big bills: One makes people financially responsible for property damage in riots or violent gatherings; the other allows preventive detention without trial for up to a year.
Adhikari emphasized that West Bengal wants safe streets and an environment where investors feel welcome, so protests should stay peaceful and away from industrial sites.