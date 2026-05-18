West Bengal trims security for political leaders and ex-officials

Mamata Banerjee security unchanged amid downgrades

Some TMC MPs like Kalyan Banerjee and Rajeev Kumar keep their security thanks to their parliamentary roles.

Former minister Arup Biswas loses his cover since he's out of office now.

Beliaghata MLA Kunal Ghosh goes back to standard MLA-level protection after his special status was rolled back.

Former acting DGP Piyush Pandey and a lawyer tied to old TMC cases also lose extra cover.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee's security stays untouched: Kolkata Police are still on duty at her home and public events.