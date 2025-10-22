Bengal: Woman doctor assaulted, threatened with rape by patient's relatives

A woman doctor was allegedly assaulted and threatened with rape by relatives of a patient at the Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Government Medical College and Hospital in Uluberia, West Bengal . The incident occurred on Monday when the doctor's examination of a pregnant patient led to an altercation with her family members. They reportedly punched her shoulder, twisted her arm, verbally abused her, and threatened to rape her if she stepped outside.

Arrests made Home guard threatened her The doctor alleged that a Home Guard, Sheikh Babulal, who was present during the incident, introduced himself as a police officer and threatened her. She claimed there was no security personnel on duty at the time of the incident. After filing a written complaint, police registered a case and arrested three people in connection with the assault.

Political response Political blame game erupts The incident has also triggered a political blame game between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP's state president Samik Bhattacharya slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not learning from past incidents. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar called Bengal "terrifyingly unsafe" for women under Banerjee's rule. TMC spokesperson Arun Chakraborty condemned the incident but questioned why BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was silent on similar cases involving his party members.