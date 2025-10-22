Bengal: Woman doctor assaulted, threatened with rape by patient's relatives
What's the story
A woman doctor was allegedly assaulted and threatened with rape by relatives of a patient at the Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Government Medical College and Hospital in Uluberia, West Bengal. The incident occurred on Monday when the doctor's examination of a pregnant patient led to an altercation with her family members. They reportedly punched her shoulder, twisted her arm, verbally abused her, and threatened to rape her if she stepped outside.
Arrests made
Home guard threatened her
The doctor alleged that a Home Guard, Sheikh Babulal, who was present during the incident, introduced himself as a police officer and threatened her. She claimed there was no security personnel on duty at the time of the incident. After filing a written complaint, police registered a case and arrested three people in connection with the assault.
Political response
Political blame game erupts
The incident has also triggered a political blame game between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP's state president Samik Bhattacharya slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not learning from past incidents. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar called Bengal "terrifyingly unsafe" for women under Banerjee's rule. TMC spokesperson Arun Chakraborty condemned the incident but questioned why BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was silent on similar cases involving his party members.
Administrative action
Hospital administration promises 0 tolerance
The hospital administration has promised zero tolerance for such incidents and ordered drills to check security preparedness. State Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam said they are monitoring the case closely and have sought a report from the hospital. The incident has raised concerns over women's safety in government hospitals again, especially after a similar incident at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College last year, where a woman doctor was raped and murdered.