Western Disturbance brings rain and snow as Akola hits 41.8C India Mar 27, 2026

India is seeing some wild weather swings right now. The northwest is getting hit by a Western Disturbance, bringing rain and even snow to Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand (Kashmir Valley might see isolated heavy snowfall on March 30 (Monday)).

Meanwhile, down south in Maharashtra's Akola, temperatures just soared to a scorching 41.8 Celsius.

According to Devendra Tripathi, founder of Mausam Tak and weather vlogger for Kisan Tak, this mix is due to moisture flowing in from the Arabian Sea, Oman, and even the Caspian Sea.