Western Disturbance brings rain and snow as Akola hits 41.8C
India is seeing some wild weather swings right now. The northwest is getting hit by a Western Disturbance, bringing rain and even snow to Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand (Kashmir Valley might see isolated heavy snowfall on March 30 (Monday)).
Meanwhile, down south in Maharashtra's Akola, temperatures just soared to a scorching 41.8 Celsius.
According to Devendra Tripathi, founder of Mausam Tak and weather vlogger for Kisan Tak, this mix is due to moisture flowing in from the Arabian Sea, Oman, and even the Caspian Sea.
Central India faces possible heatwave soon
Delhi cooled off after recent rains, but temperatures are bouncing back to 31-33 Celsius with more rain and gusty winds expected soon.
The northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, is in for steady rain and thunderstorms all week.
And heads up: Tripathi says central India (think Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh) could be facing a heatwave soon.
Stay weather-aware!