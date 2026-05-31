Western disturbance brings thunderstorms hail lightning sandstorms across northern India

Northwesterly winds delay India's monsoon

Thanks to these northwesterly winds pushing deep into Peninsular India (even affecting Kerala's usual monsoon zone), the start of the monsoon is running behind schedule.

The IMD says this could be the last big weather twist before rainy season finally kicks in, but we might have to wait until at least June 9 for those much-needed southwesterly winds.

Other pre-monsoon systems are also slowing things down.