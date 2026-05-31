Western disturbance brings thunderstorms hail lightning sandstorms across northern India
Northern India has been hit with wild weather lately: think thunderstorms, hail, lightning, sandstorms, and strong winds across Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.
This all comes from a western disturbance that stretched from the Karakoram Range through north and central India to beyond Nagpur and Raipur as of Sunday, May 31.
Northwesterly winds delay India's monsoon
Thanks to these northwesterly winds pushing deep into Peninsular India (even affecting Kerala's usual monsoon zone), the start of the monsoon is running behind schedule.
The IMD says this could be the last big weather twist before rainy season finally kicks in, but we might have to wait until at least June 9 for those much-needed southwesterly winds.
Other pre-monsoon systems are also slowing things down.