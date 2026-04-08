Western disturbance cools Delhi as IMD issues yellow alert
India
Delhi felt unusually cool on Tuesday, with the temperature dropping to 28.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal for April.
Thanks to a western disturbance, the city saw light rain and cloudy skies.
IMD has put out a yellow alert for Wednesday, so expect more showers and gusty winds up to 50km per hour.
Delhi faces orange alert, flights delayed
Rain picked up late Tuesday night, leading IMD to issue an orange alert.
Safdarjung and Palam areas got around 3.4mm and 3.5mm of rain each.
While no flights were canceled at Delhi airport, over 400 departures faced delays because of the weather.
The good news? Things should clear up by Thursday as temperatures start rising again.