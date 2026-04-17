Western disturbance cools Delhi with rain and cloud cover
Delhi had an unexpected weather twist on Friday morning, with rain and clouds breaking up the rising heat.
This cool change is thanks to a western disturbance, a weather system that sometimes brings relief before summer kicks in.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says this western disturbance is capable of producing light to moderate rainfall and isolated thunderstorms.
Western disturbance origin and Delhi outlook
Western disturbances start near the Mediterranean, pick up moisture from places like the Caspian Sea, and bring it all the way to northern India.
While they usually hit the Himalayas harder, Delhi gets lighter rain.
Experts caution that once this system moves on, temperatures will climb again, so don't pack away your summer gear just yet!
And no, this isn't monsoon season arriving early; it's just a typical spring transition for the region.