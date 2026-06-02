Western disturbances bring rain and cool temperatures to Rajasthan India Jun 02, 2026

Rajasthan is in for a break from the heat as steady rain and thunderstorms are on the way, thanks to active western disturbances.

The Jaipur weather office says temperatures should stay under 45 degrees Celsius, finally giving everyone some relief from the recent heat wave.

Another round of storms is likely between June 3-4, especially around Jaipur, Bikaner, Bharatpur, and Ajmer.