Western disturbances bring rain and cool temperatures to Rajasthan
India
Rajasthan is in for a break from the heat as steady rain and thunderstorms are on the way, thanks to active western disturbances.
The Jaipur weather office says temperatures should stay under 45 degrees Celsius, finally giving everyone some relief from the recent heat wave.
Another round of storms is likely between June 3-4, especially around Jaipur, Bikaner, Bharatpur, and Ajmer.
Malpura records 72mm rainfall
In the past day alone, Malpura (Tonk) got drenched with 72mm of rain, the highest in the state, while Phalodi still saw a hot 43.8 degrees Celsius.
Gusty winds up to 70km per hour are expected in some places along with more showers.
All this means cooler days ahead and a welcome pause from those extreme temperatures across Rajasthan.