Western Himalayas face escalating forest fires across Himachal and Uttarakhand

Chir pine flammability and human causes

Chir pine forests dominate the lower Himalayas, but their resin-filled needles make them super flammable.

Officials say almost all these fires start because of human actions, sometimes by accident, sometimes on purpose.

Old colonial-era policies swapped out oak forests for chir pine, which only made things riskier.

Climate change is turning up the heat too, so experts stress that bringing back more diverse forests and better management is key to stopping these disasters from repeating every year.