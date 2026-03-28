Western Railway cancels 299 trains between Kandivali and Borivali

Virar trains diverted, Borivali platforms closed

Down (Virar-bound) services will not halt at Ram Mandir, Malad, and Kandivali stations during the block, with some routes diverted between Goregaon and Borivali.

Platforms one and two at Borivali will be closed, and some trains will end early at Andheri or Goregaon.

Officials said 25 additional services will be run to reduce inconvenience, so if you're traveling, double-check your route before heading out!