Western Railway cancels 299 trains between Kandivali and Borivali
India
Heads up, Mumbai! Western Railway is hitting pause on suburban train services between Kandivali and Borivali for a big infrastructure upgrade.
From 10:30pm Saturday, March 28, to 7:30pm Sunday, March 29, 299 trains are getting canceled: 45 on Saturday night and a hefty 254 on Sunday.
Virar trains diverted, Borivali platforms closed
Down (Virar-bound) services will not halt at Ram Mandir, Malad, and Kandivali stations during the block, with some routes diverted between Goregaon and Borivali.
Platforms one and two at Borivali will be closed, and some trains will end early at Andheri or Goregaon.
Officials said 25 additional services will be run to reduce inconvenience, so if you're traveling, double-check your route before heading out!